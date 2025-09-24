Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Energy Sites
Ukraine's military conducted strikes on Russia's Volgograd region, targeting two oil pumping stations. The General Staff also confirmed a previous attack on the Gazprom-controlled Astrakhan gas processing plant on September 22.
In an escalating conflict, Ukraine's military has targeted key energy sites within Russia's Volgograd region.
On Wednesday, officials stated that two oil pumping stations underwent strikes overnight, emphasizing the strategic nature of these attacks.
Furthermore, a confirmation was issued regarding an earlier strike on the Astrakhan gas facility operated by Gazprom on September 22, highlighting the broader impact on Russian energy infrastructure.
