Ukrainian Drone Strike Disrupts Key Russian Port

A Ukrainian drone attack has killed two people and injured six others in the southern Russian port city of Novorossiisk, regional authorities reported via Telegram.

The city's highest-ranking official declared a state of emergency. As a central maritime hub on the Black Sea, Novorossiisk hosts major oil and grain export terminals. The emergency services ministry has issued warnings for potential drone attacks throughout the Krasnodar region.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) confirmed that their office in the city was damaged in the attack, injuring two staff members. Despite the strike, operations at the consortium's terminal in nearby Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka continue. Ukrainian forces have increasingly targeted Russian infrastructure fundamental to the state budget, such as energy and port facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)