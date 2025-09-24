Ukrainian Drone Strike Disrupts Key Russian Port
A Ukrainian drone strike hit Novorossiisk, a vital Russian port, killing two and injuring six. This prompted a state of emergency and increased threat warnings in the region due to its strategic oil and grain export terminals. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium's local office was damaged yet continues operations.
A Ukrainian drone attack has killed two people and injured six others in the southern Russian port city of Novorossiisk, regional authorities reported via Telegram.
The city's highest-ranking official declared a state of emergency. As a central maritime hub on the Black Sea, Novorossiisk hosts major oil and grain export terminals. The emergency services ministry has issued warnings for potential drone attacks throughout the Krasnodar region.
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) confirmed that their office in the city was damaged in the attack, injuring two staff members. Despite the strike, operations at the consortium's terminal in nearby Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka continue. Ukrainian forces have increasingly targeted Russian infrastructure fundamental to the state budget, such as energy and port facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- drone
- strike
- Novorossiisk
- Russian
- port
- Black Sea
- Caspian Pipeline
- oil export
- emergency
ALSO READ
India Tightens Import Restrictions on Thai Silver Jewellery
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Petrochemical Hub: A Blow to the Heart of Industry
Tensions Escalate: Moldova's Pivotal Battle for Sovereignty Against Russian Influence
Iran's president says US, Israeli attacks inflicted a 'grievous blow' on international trust and peace prospects, reports AP.
Haryana's Sporting Vision: From Local Dreams to Global Leaders