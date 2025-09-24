India's R&D Boost: Modi Hails DSIR Scheme for Capacity Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the Union Cabinet's endorsement of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) scheme for 'Capacity Building and Human Resource Development'. Published in an 'X' post, the Prime Minister highlighted that this move aims to invigorate India's Research and Development landscape, promoting a culture centered around innovation and excellence.

The approval, which entails an outlay of Rs 2277.397 crore for the 2021-26 period, expands opportunities for emerging researchers. By embedding itself in R&D institutions, national labs, and universities nationwide, the initiative aims to nurture scientific talent, fostering a workforce poised to advance India's STEMM sectors under the mentorship of distinguished scientists and academics.

Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the scheme aims to increase researchers per million as part of India's strategy to bolster the S&T sector. With strategic government backing, India's position improved to 39th in the Global Innovation Index. Through continued investiture in research capabilities, the country has advanced to become a leader in scientific publication, supported by DSIR's ongoing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)