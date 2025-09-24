Tension Escalates in Leh: Ladakh's Call for Statehood Turns Violent
Protests for statehood in Ladakh erupted into violence in Leh, targeting BJP offices. Activist Sonam Wangchuk urged for peace after youth-driven unrest. Political leaders condemned the violence and criticized the BJP for mishandling the situation. Meanwhile, calls for Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule continue.
In Leh, demands for Ladakh's statehood took a violent turn as protesters clashed with police, targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office. The unrest highlighted escalating tensions in the region, where calls for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule persist.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently on a hunger strike, pleaded for peace after sharing a video lamenting the violence, labeling it a 'Gen-Z revolution.' He criticized the vandalism and urged the youth to cease such actions, emphasizing that it harmed their cause.
Political figures, including National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq and Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, condemned the violence and accused the BJP of delaying statehood restoration. Abdullah called the situation unfair, suggesting that political motives were obstructing progress for Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.
