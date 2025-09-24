Left Menu

Tension Escalates in Leh: Ladakh's Call for Statehood Turns Violent

Protests for statehood in Ladakh erupted into violence in Leh, targeting BJP offices. Activist Sonam Wangchuk urged for peace after youth-driven unrest. Political leaders condemned the violence and criticized the BJP for mishandling the situation. Meanwhile, calls for Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:40 IST
Tension Escalates in Leh: Ladakh's Call for Statehood Turns Violent
Visual from protest in Leh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Leh, demands for Ladakh's statehood took a violent turn as protesters clashed with police, targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office. The unrest highlighted escalating tensions in the region, where calls for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule persist.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently on a hunger strike, pleaded for peace after sharing a video lamenting the violence, labeling it a 'Gen-Z revolution.' He criticized the vandalism and urged the youth to cease such actions, emphasizing that it harmed their cause.

Political figures, including National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq and Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, condemned the violence and accused the BJP of delaying statehood restoration. Abdullah called the situation unfair, suggesting that political motives were obstructing progress for Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Petrochemical Hub: A Blow to the Heart of Industry

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Petrochemical Hub: A Blow to the Hear...

 Global
2
Delhi IGIA Falls in Global Connectivity Rankings

Delhi IGIA Falls in Global Connectivity Rankings

 India
3
NCR Unveils Drone-Driven Solar Panel Technology and Pilgrim-Friendly Upgrades for Shardiya Navratri

NCR Unveils Drone-Driven Solar Panel Technology and Pilgrim-Friendly Upgrade...

 India
4
India Tightens Import Restrictions on Thai Silver Jewellery

India Tightens Import Restrictions on Thai Silver Jewellery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025