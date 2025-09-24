Wall Street's Rollercoaster Ride: Stocks Steady Amid Fed Insights
Wall Street's main indexes saw modest gains amid choppy trading as investors digested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious stance on economic data and inflation. Tech stocks wavered, with notable surges in Alibaba and Lithium Americas amid strategic partnerships and government interest.
In a session characterized by volatility, Wall Street's leading indexes exhibited muted performance on Wednesday. Traders paid close attention to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent remarks on asset valuation, contributing to cautious market sentiment. This comes as key economic indicators await release later in the week, adding to the uncertainty.
Major tech players like Oracle and Adobe faced downward pressure, impacting the Nasdaq's performance, while strategic moves bolstered gains for companies like Alibaba and ServiceNow. Energy and consumer discretionary stocks showed resilience with notable contributions from Tesla and Amazon, despite fluctuating valuations and investor anxieties.
Amid this market landscape, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq registered slight gains driven by increases in banking and energy sectors, with the Fed's impending decisions on interest rates sparking investor intrigue. Investors remain vigilant, eyeing inflation data and economic performance metrics closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
