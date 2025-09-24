Global Market Fluctuations and Geopolitical Impacts
MSCI's global equities gauge remained stable with a minor dip, as the dollar rose and gold prices fell following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Traders anticipate another rate cut in October. Despite geopolitical tensions and economic fluctuations, U.S. markets showed a modest rise.
Investors were still pricing in a potential rate cut in October as European defense stocks surged amid U.S. President Trump's supportive stance towards Ukraine. Despite high Wall Street records earlier in the week, stocks showed minimal movement with gold still fluctuating due to geopolitical tensions.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar strengthened, and oil prices rose over 1% as reports of declining U.S. crude inventories surfaced, paired with ongoing export challenges in Kurdistan, Venezuela, and Russia, driving the market sentiment towards a tightening supply.
