YSRCP Condemns Andhra Police Amid Tirumala Temple Controversy

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Legal Cell has issued a strong condemnation of what it terms as repeated illegal detentions of social media activists by Andhra Pradesh police. Despite warnings from the High Court, these detentions continue unabated, according to a statement from YSRCP Legal Cell President M Manohar Reddy.

The High Court has criticized the police in the case of activist Savindra, ordering his immediate release, yet another activist, Tarak Pratap Reddy, has reportedly been detained without legal process, leaving his family distraught and unaware of his whereabouts, Reddy conveyed in the statement.

In a related development, Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has made urgent appeals to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai. He calls for a CBI probe and a Judicial Commission to investigate growing controversies surrounding the management of Tirumala Temple, accusing the Naidu government of unfounded political maneuvers against its sanctity.

