Left Menu

Redefining India's Bioenergy: India's First Locally Made Paddle Agitators

REnergy Dynamics teams up with GMM Pfaudler to locally manufacture paddle agitators for India's CBG sector. This strategic move under the 'Make in India' initiative aims to reduce import dependency, boost local production, and meet the growing demand for world-class CBG equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:18 IST
Redefining India's Bioenergy: India's First Locally Made Paddle Agitators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for India's bioenergy sector, REnergy Dynamics (RED) has forged a strategic alliance with GMM Pfaudler. The collaboration pioneers the local manufacturing of paddle agitators, essential for India's compressed biogas (CBG) industry, under the Government's 'Make in India' initiative.

Operational at a cutting-edge facility in Gujarat, the partnership positions RED-GMM among the first in the nation to produce such critical equipment domestically. This development is designed to satisfy the surging demand as nearly 1,000 CBG plants are expected to commence operations over the next three years.

Mr. Kushagra Nandan, RED's Chairman and Managing Director, highlighted the importance of this move in reducing import reliance, while GMM Pfaudler's expertise ensures that India can access superior technology affordably. The alliance underscores India's journey towards self-reliance in the CBG value chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Students Struggle with H-1B Visa Costs

Indian Students Struggle with H-1B Visa Costs

 India
2
Emerging Markets: Navigating Economic Shifts and Currency Swings

Emerging Markets: Navigating Economic Shifts and Currency Swings

 Global
3
U.S. Government Shutdown: Financial Markets on Edge

U.S. Government Shutdown: Financial Markets on Edge

 United States
4
Congress Questions Modi's 'Huglomacy' Amid Trump's Diplomatic Moves

Congress Questions Modi's 'Huglomacy' Amid Trump's Diplomatic Moves

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025