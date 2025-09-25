Redefining India's Bioenergy: India's First Locally Made Paddle Agitators

In a significant advancement for India's bioenergy sector, REnergy Dynamics (RED) has forged a strategic alliance with GMM Pfaudler. The collaboration pioneers the local manufacturing of paddle agitators, essential for India's compressed biogas (CBG) industry, under the Government's 'Make in India' initiative.

Operational at a cutting-edge facility in Gujarat, the partnership positions RED-GMM among the first in the nation to produce such critical equipment domestically. This development is designed to satisfy the surging demand as nearly 1,000 CBG plants are expected to commence operations over the next three years.

Mr. Kushagra Nandan, RED's Chairman and Managing Director, highlighted the importance of this move in reducing import reliance, while GMM Pfaudler's expertise ensures that India can access superior technology affordably. The alliance underscores India's journey towards self-reliance in the CBG value chain.

