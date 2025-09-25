NTPC's Solar Leap: Nokh Solar Project Powers Up

NTPC Ltd is set to energize 167 MW from Plot 1 of its Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan, commencing commercial operations this Friday. This advancement signals a significant leap in NTPC's solar capabilities.

The power giant stated that with this new addition, its total installed capacity will reach 60,705 MW, while the broader group capacity will climb to 83,863 MW. This latest development was disclosed in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The firm, operating under India's Ministry of Power, continues to pave the way as the country's largest power generator, meeting approximately 25% of India's electricity demand.

