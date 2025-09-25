Left Menu

NTPC's Solar Leap: Nokh Solar Project Powers Up

NTPC Ltd announces the start of commercial operations for 167 MW at Plot 1 of the Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan. This boosts NTPC's total installed and commercial capacity to 60,705 MW and 83,863 MW, respectively. The company plays a crucial role in catering to a quarter of India's electricity demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC Ltd is set to energize 167 MW from Plot 1 of its Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan, commencing commercial operations this Friday. This advancement signals a significant leap in NTPC's solar capabilities.

The power giant stated that with this new addition, its total installed capacity will reach 60,705 MW, while the broader group capacity will climb to 83,863 MW. This latest development was disclosed in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The firm, operating under India's Ministry of Power, continues to pave the way as the country's largest power generator, meeting approximately 25% of India's electricity demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

