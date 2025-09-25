Powering Progress: Modi's Vision for India's Energy Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the former Congress government for neglecting electricity development, highlighting his administration's efforts to enhance India's power infrastructure. He inaugurated several projects, including the Mahi-Banswara nuclear power project, and advocated for clean energy and the adoption of Swadeshi to promote self-reliance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a critical stance towards the previous Congress administration, accusing it of neglecting the essential role of electricity in India's development. Modi cited statistics, noting that as of 2014, some 2.5 crore households in India lacked electricity connections and 18,000 villages had no electric poles.
During a public address, he highlighted the government's push towards a clean energy future by launching the Mahi-Banswara nuclear power project along with other major infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,22,100 crore. Modi stressed the importance of increasing power production to secure rapid development in the 21st century.
Modi also addressed tax reforms and advocated for 'Swadeshi,' urging citizens to support local products. He claimed that the GST has simplified the tax system, resulting in everyday savings. By promoting indigenous goods, Modi envisions a self-reliant India where local artisans and businesses benefit directly.
