Deputy CM Shivakumar: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

In a decisive move to tackle Bengaluru's notorious pothole problem, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced a financial package of Rs 750 crore. During a press briefing after honoring the late author S L Bhyrappa, Shivakumar attributed the city's infrastructure woes to the previous BJP government's mismanagement.

Responding to the current BJP protests on the matter, he assured that efforts are underway to resolve the problem swiftly and urged the public, including the police, to identify pothole locations. Criticizing the central government, he noted the absence of development funds despite Bengaluru's significant tax contributions. Shivakumar also announced plans for Congress workers to counter-protest in BJP-led municipalities.

While discussing the pothole issue, he mentioned possible consultations with industrialists. Regarding the passing of S L Bhyrappa, he acknowledged his impactful literary contributions and announced his state-honored last rites. Concerning calls for a memorial, he deferred the final decision to the Chief Minister's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)