Gujarat's Chintan Shibir: Paving the Path to Progressive Governance

The stage is set for Gujarat's 12th Annual Chintan Shibir, slated for November 13-15 at the serene Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Valsad district. This annual gathering, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, continues under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, bringing together state cabinet ministers and senior officials to brainstorm on progressive governance strategies.

In a strategic move to enhance state governance, CM Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar, finalizing plans for this year's Chintan Shibir. The event adheres to the theme 'Samuhik chintan thi samuhik vikas taraph' (From Collective Thinking to Collective Progress), focusing on technology-driven, transparent, and sensitive administrative practices.

This year's Shibir agenda includes deliberations on nutrition, public health, service sector growth, public safety, and environmental protection. Participants will engage in meditation, cultural programs, and outdoor activities. The planning meeting, attended by top state officials, underscored the Shibir's role in aligning governance with public welfare priorities.

