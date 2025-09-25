Punjab Farmers Receive Wheat Seeds for Renewal

In an effort to aid flood-hit farmers in Punjab, the state's Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian announced the distribution of two lakh quintals of high-quality wheat seeds at no cost. This critical intervention is expected to cover the sowing needs of almost 5 lakh acres of agricultural land affected by the recent devastating floods.

The initiative, valued at approximately Rs 74 crore, underscores the state's commitment to supporting farmers facing significant losses in their Kharif crops. Additionally, Punjab's government will offer 60,871 quintals of quality wheat seeds at a 50% subsidy, easing the financial burden on farmers.

Agriculture Minister Khudian emphasized that the move reaffirms the government's solidarity with the farming community, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder the upcoming Rabi season's sowing. The state's intervention seeks to stabilize food production and safeguard the livelihoods of affected farmers.