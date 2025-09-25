India Poised for Major Engine Deal with GE Amid Defense Indigenization Push

India is on the verge of securing a landmark $1 billion agreement with American aerospace giant General Electric to acquire 113 F404-IN20 fighter jet engines. This deal epitomizes the deepening defense relationship between India and the United States amid broader trade negotiations.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman and Managing Director Dr. DK Sunil informed that the contract is likely to be signed by October, as discussions have reached an advanced stage. HAL aims to deliver the first batch of aircraft, powered by these engines, by October, with the entire fleet ready by 2032-33.

This move underscores India's ambition to bolster its defense manufacturing capabilities and reduce foreign dependence. The deal complements the purchase of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A fighters, featuring substantial indigenous content, marking a significant stride in India's Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)