Left Menu

HAL Secures New Contract for LCA Mk1A with Major Boost in Indigenous Production

HAL Chairman DK Sunil announced that General Electric will provide 12 GE-404 engines for LCA Mk1A by the end of this fiscal year, with 20 more next year. A contract for 113 engines is set to be finalized. A new deal for 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft will enhance local production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:14 IST
HAL Secures New Contract for LCA Mk1A with Major Boost in Indigenous Production
HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman DK Sunil has confirmed that General Electric (GE) will accelerate its supply chain to deliver 12 GE-404 engines for LCA Mk1A fighter jets by the end of this financial year. GE has committed to providing an additional 20 engines in the next year, demonstrating increased collaboration with HAL.

Additionally, HAL anticipates signing a contract worth over $1 billion for the supply of 113 follow-on G404 engines in October. This comes as the Defence Ministry has inked a deal with HAL for 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft for the Indian Air Force, valued at over Rs. 62,370 crore.

The project supports local production with over 64% indigenous content, aiding job creation and boosting India's aerospace ecosystem. HAL's initiative aligns with government directives for indigenization, marking significant progress in strategic defense manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel's Global Isolation: Netanyahu Faces Mounting Challenges

Israel's Global Isolation: Netanyahu Faces Mounting Challenges

 Global
2
Tragic End to a Birthday: Engineering Student Stabbed in Beed

Tragic End to a Birthday: Engineering Student Stabbed in Beed

 India
3
Outrage in Uttarakhand: UKSSSC Exam Scandal Unfolds

Outrage in Uttarakhand: UKSSSC Exam Scandal Unfolds

 India
4
Political Rebound: Azam Khan's Return Sparks Controversy

Political Rebound: Azam Khan's Return Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025