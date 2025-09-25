HAL Secures New Contract for LCA Mk1A with Major Boost in Indigenous Production

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman DK Sunil has confirmed that General Electric (GE) will accelerate its supply chain to deliver 12 GE-404 engines for LCA Mk1A fighter jets by the end of this financial year. GE has committed to providing an additional 20 engines in the next year, demonstrating increased collaboration with HAL.

Additionally, HAL anticipates signing a contract worth over $1 billion for the supply of 113 follow-on G404 engines in October. This comes as the Defence Ministry has inked a deal with HAL for 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft for the Indian Air Force, valued at over Rs. 62,370 crore.

The project supports local production with over 64% indigenous content, aiding job creation and boosting India's aerospace ecosystem. HAL's initiative aligns with government directives for indigenization, marking significant progress in strategic defense manufacturing.

