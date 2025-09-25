Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Major Road Infrastructure Project

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a Rs 55 crore road project improving connectivity in Udham Singh Nagar. Enhancing the Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Matkota-Haldwani route, this initiative aims to boost the local economy by aiding travel, trade, and tourism, benefitting approximately two lakh residents and promoting regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:18 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates Rs 55 crore road project (Photo/Uttarakhand CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster infrastructure, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a major road project on Thursday with an investment of Rs 55 crore. The initiative, under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund, focuses on the reconstruction and widening of the Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Matkota-Haldwani motor road, aiming to enhance regional connectivity.

The project, highlighted in a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, will not only facilitate smoother travel but also invigorate trade, industry, and tourism in the Terai region. This vital road network will link Gadarpur, Dineshpur, Matkota, and Chhatarpur to Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh, impacting nearly two lakh residents, businesses, and industrial workers positively.

Chief Minister Dhami underlined the ongoing efforts for statewide infrastructure improvement, stating that despite natural challenges, the government rapidly restores connectivity. Under Prime Minister Modi's vision, a comprehensive road network is being developed, including strategic areas near borders, contributing significantly to local advancement and cultural preservation.

