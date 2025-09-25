Tech Giants Unite: Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX Take 45% Stake in TikTok US

In a significant development within the technology sector, Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX have been confirmed as the primary investors in TikTok US. According to CNBC sources, the three companies have collectively secured a 45% stake in the popular social media platform.

This investment marks a pivotal moment for TikTok as it navigates its presence in the United States amid ongoing discussions and regulatory scrutiny. The move reflects the strategic interest of these tech companies to enhance their influence and stake in one of the world's most popular digital platforms.

While TikTok continues to grow its user base, Oracle, alongside Silver Lake and MGX, plans to leverage its investment to drive innovation and generate value, positioning themselves as key players within the digital and technology landscape.