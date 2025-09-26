Historic Oil Flow Resumes Between Iraq and Turkey
Oil flow from Iraq’s Kurdistan region to Turkey is set to resume, according to Iraqi oil ministry officials. The announcement follows an agreement by Iraq's prime minister that enables the federal oil ministry to receive and export crude from Kurdistan through the Iraqi-Turkish pipeline.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:21 IST
Oil flow from Iraq's Kurdistan region to Turkey is poised to restart this Saturday, as disclosed by two Iraqi oil ministry officials on Thursday.
In a significant development, Iraq's prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, declared that the federal oil ministry would begin receiving crude oil produced in the Kurdistan region, allowing its subsequent export through the established Iraqi-Turkish pipeline.
This announcement marks a pivotal agreement, potentially altering the oil dynamics between Iraq and Turkey.
