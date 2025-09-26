Left Menu

Iraq and Kurdish Region Restart Oil Exports to Turkey: A Historic Agreement

Iraq, in a historic deal with its Kurdish region, will resume oil exports to Turkey. The agreement, facilitated by the U.S., is set to enhance economic ties and regional energy security. Exports had halted due to legal disputes over unauthorized exports by Kurdish authorities. SOMO will manage the exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 02:40 IST
Iraq and Kurdish Region Restart Oil Exports to Turkey: A Historic Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Iraq is poised to restart oil exports from its Kurdish region to Turkey starting Saturday. This comes after a two-year hiatus due to disputes over unauthorized exports by the Kurdish authorities. Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani described this as a historic agreement with the Kurdish regional government.

Welcomed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the agreement is seen as a step towards a stronger economic partnership between the United States and Iraq. Rubio highlighted Washington's role in facilitating the deal, which aims to boost a stable investment environment and enhance regional energy security.

The tripartite agreement involves Iraq's oil ministry, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and producing companies, allowing Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO to export crude to Turkey. The resumption follows a compensation order against Turkey for unauthorized exports, with the pipeline flow halted since March 2023. Exports are expected to resume soon, resolving a significant regional impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Security Council Faces High-Stakes Vote on Iran Sanctions

UN Security Council Faces High-Stakes Vote on Iran Sanctions

 Global
2
Trump Blocks Israeli Annexation of West Bank Amid International Tension

Trump Blocks Israeli Annexation of West Bank Amid International Tension

 Global
3
Trump's TikTok Sale: A $14 Billion Deal in the Making

Trump's TikTok Sale: A $14 Billion Deal in the Making

 Global
4
Justice Department Targets Open Society Foundations Amid Political Tensions

Justice Department Targets Open Society Foundations Amid Political Tensions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025