Heavy Rains Strain Telangana: Chief Minister on High Alert

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Mithila Nagar colony within the Meerpet Municipal Corporation of Rangareddy district, Telangana, leading to severe waterlogging. In anticipation of continued adverse weather conditions, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed state agencies to remain on high alert, preparing for the forecasted downpours.

From the Chief Minister's Office, there has been a concerted push for officials across various departments to vigilantly oversee flood-prone locales. District collectors have been tasked with evaluating flood risks, particularly in routinely affected areas, and moving residents from low-lying zones to safety shelters.

Efforts include traffic suspension on submerged roads and securing causeways, with the Electricity Department ensuring a steady power supply while addressing potential hazards like dangling wires. Schools remain cautious during Dussehra, advised to maintain vigilance, while citizens are urged to remain indoors during heavy rain spells. Hyderabad's GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF, and SDRF are on standby to respond swiftly to any arising emergencies.

This year, Telangana has experienced 25 percent more rainfall compared to typical levels during the southwest monsoon, recording 89 cm over the usual 71 cm. Hyderabad alone has seen a 51 percent spike, with rainfall measuring 91 cm against a 60 cm norm. The urban heat island effect, intensified by urbanization, has amplified this rainfall increment, as demonstrated by the higher-than-usual temperatures ranging between 28 and 32°C.

Recent records from September 15 highlighted rainfall-induced chaos, with locales such as Amberpet receiving 15 cm and areas like Charminar, Golconda, and Begumpet recording 10 cm each, creating dire circumstances. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)