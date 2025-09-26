Left Menu

Heavy Rains Strain Telangana: Chief Minister on High Alert

Heavy rainfall in Telangana's Mithila Nagar colony caused severe waterlogging, prompting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to put the state on high alert. Officials have been directed to monitor flood-prone areas, evacuate residents, and ensure public safety amidst excess rainfall in Hyderabad, exacerbated by urban heat island effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:48 IST
Heavy Rains Strain Telangana: Chief Minister on High Alert
Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Mithila Nagar Colony in Rangareddy (Photp/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Mithila Nagar colony within the Meerpet Municipal Corporation of Rangareddy district, Telangana, leading to severe waterlogging. In anticipation of continued adverse weather conditions, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed state agencies to remain on high alert, preparing for the forecasted downpours.

From the Chief Minister's Office, there has been a concerted push for officials across various departments to vigilantly oversee flood-prone locales. District collectors have been tasked with evaluating flood risks, particularly in routinely affected areas, and moving residents from low-lying zones to safety shelters.

Efforts include traffic suspension on submerged roads and securing causeways, with the Electricity Department ensuring a steady power supply while addressing potential hazards like dangling wires. Schools remain cautious during Dussehra, advised to maintain vigilance, while citizens are urged to remain indoors during heavy rain spells. Hyderabad's GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF, and SDRF are on standby to respond swiftly to any arising emergencies.

This year, Telangana has experienced 25 percent more rainfall compared to typical levels during the southwest monsoon, recording 89 cm over the usual 71 cm. Hyderabad alone has seen a 51 percent spike, with rainfall measuring 91 cm against a 60 cm norm. The urban heat island effect, intensified by urbanization, has amplified this rainfall increment, as demonstrated by the higher-than-usual temperatures ranging between 28 and 32°C.

Recent records from September 15 highlighted rainfall-induced chaos, with locales such as Amberpet receiving 15 cm and areas like Charminar, Golconda, and Begumpet recording 10 cm each, creating dire circumstances. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM launches Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana; transfers Rs 10,000 each to bank accounts of 75 lakh women.

PM launches Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana; transfers Rs 10,000 e...

 India
2
Farewell to a Legend: The Retirement of India's MiG-21 Fighter Jets

Farewell to a Legend: The Retirement of India's MiG-21 Fighter Jets

 India
3
Revolutionizing India's Logistics: The Race to 1 Billion Parcels

Revolutionizing India's Logistics: The Race to 1 Billion Parcels

 Global
4
Trump's Fresh Tariff Blitz: A New Trade Era

Trump's Fresh Tariff Blitz: A New Trade Era

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025