India's Legendary MiG-21 Bows Out After Six Decades of Service
The Indian Air Force retired the iconic MiG-21 fighter jet after nearly 60 years of service. The decommissioning ceremony, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, marked the end of an era for the aircraft that played crucial roles in several wars and trained generations of pilots.
The Indian Air Force bid farewell to the esteemed MiG-21 fighter jet, marking its retirement after nearly six decades in service. A decommissioning ceremony was held at the Chandigarh Air Force Station, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in attendance, drawing to a close an era defined by remarkable contributions to India's air strength.
Having served as the backbone of the IAF since its induction in 1963, the MiG-21 proved its mettle in several conflicts, notably the 1965 and 1971 wars, and the 1999 Kargil War. Revered by pilots for its speed and agility, it was pivotal in multiple operations, cementing its legacy as more than just a fighter jet.
Despite being affectionately termed a 'flying coffin' by pilots due to its challenging handling, the aircraft earned accolades for its precision and resilience. It is set to be succeeded by the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, continuing the legacy of serving as the formidable guardians of Indian skies.
