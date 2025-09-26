Left Menu

Jakson Group Champions Clean-Energy Revolution with Sri Lanka and Maldives Ministers

Hon'ble Kumara Jayakody from Sri Lanka and Mr. Muaviyath Mohamed from the Maldives visited Jakson Group's solar manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. They explored partnerships and discussed collaborations to advance their clean-energy goals. Jakson Group is investing in India's solar energy development and striving for sustainable regional growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:17 IST
The Hon'ble Kumara Jayakody of Sri Lanka and Maldives' Mr. Muaviyath Mohamed inspected Jakson Group's solar module production in Greater Noida. This visit focused on examining advanced solar technologies and discussing potential partnerships for achieving renewable energy goals in both countries.

The discussions aimed at collaboration in technology adoption and project execution to help Sri Lanka produce 70% of its energy from renewables by 2030 and aid the Maldives' carbon neutrality mission.

Jakson's leadership emphasized their commitment to innovation and sustainability, announcing a significant ₹8,000 crore investment in solar manufacturing to fortify local capabilities aligning with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

