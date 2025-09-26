Left Menu

Novartis Navigates New U.S. Tariff

Novartis announced that a recent U.S. pharmaceutical tariff would not affect its operations due to its significant investments in U.S. infrastructure and commitment to manufacturing within the country. The company reassured that its U.S. patients would continue to receive major Novartis medicines without disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:42 IST
Novartis Navigates New U.S. Tariff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Pharmaceutical giant Novartis has addressed concerns over a newly announced U.S. tariff by confirming it will not hinder its operations. This assurance comes after the company highlighted its substantial $23 billion investment in U.S. infrastructure.

Novartis stated it is committed to manufacturing all major medicines for U.S. patients domestically, ensuring that the impact of the 100% tariff remains negligible.

The company's proactive steps underscore its strategic focus on the U.S. market and its dedication to maintaining a strong presence despite potential trade challenges.

TRENDING

1
China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

 Global
2
Yuvraj Sandhu Leads Indian Contingent at Mercuries Taiwan Masters

Yuvraj Sandhu Leads Indian Contingent at Mercuries Taiwan Masters

 Global
3
Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Subscription in the UK

Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Subscription in the UK

 Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gauge

Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gaug...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025