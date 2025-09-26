Novartis Navigates New U.S. Tariff
Novartis announced that a recent U.S. pharmaceutical tariff would not affect its operations due to its significant investments in U.S. infrastructure and commitment to manufacturing within the country. The company reassured that its U.S. patients would continue to receive major Novartis medicines without disruption.
Pharmaceutical giant Novartis has addressed concerns over a newly announced U.S. tariff by confirming it will not hinder its operations. This assurance comes after the company highlighted its substantial $23 billion investment in U.S. infrastructure.
Novartis stated it is committed to manufacturing all major medicines for U.S. patients domestically, ensuring that the impact of the 100% tariff remains negligible.
The company's proactive steps underscore its strategic focus on the U.S. market and its dedication to maintaining a strong presence despite potential trade challenges.
