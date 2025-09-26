Novartis Navigates New U.S. Tariff

Pharmaceutical giant Novartis has addressed concerns over a newly announced U.S. tariff by confirming it will not hinder its operations. This assurance comes after the company highlighted its substantial $23 billion investment in U.S. infrastructure.

Novartis stated it is committed to manufacturing all major medicines for U.S. patients domestically, ensuring that the impact of the 100% tariff remains negligible.

The company's proactive steps underscore its strategic focus on the U.S. market and its dedication to maintaining a strong presence despite potential trade challenges.