Ukraine's Daring Drone Strike Ignites Russian Oil Refinery

In a bold overnight operation, Ukraine launched a drone strike targeting Russia's Afipsky oil refinery located in the Krasnodar region, as confirmed by Kyiv's general staff on Friday.

The attack caused a significant fire at the refinery, according to a statement released on Telegram messenger, highlighting the volatile situation between the two nations.

This incident has further escalated tensions, drawing international attention to the security of vital infrastructure amidst the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)