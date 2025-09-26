Left Menu

Ukraine's Daring Drone Strike Ignites Russian Oil Refinery

Ukraine executed a drone attack on Russia's Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region, leading to a fire at the facility, according to Kyiv's general staff. The incident underscores heightened tensions and ongoing conflicts, drawing global attention to critical infrastructure vulnerabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:29 IST
Ukraine's Daring Drone Strike Ignites Russian Oil Refinery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a bold overnight operation, Ukraine launched a drone strike targeting Russia's Afipsky oil refinery located in the Krasnodar region, as confirmed by Kyiv's general staff on Friday.

The attack caused a significant fire at the refinery, according to a statement released on Telegram messenger, highlighting the volatile situation between the two nations.

This incident has further escalated tensions, drawing international attention to the security of vital infrastructure amidst the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Expands Blacklist of Companies Linked to Israeli Settlements

UN Expands Blacklist of Companies Linked to Israeli Settlements

 Switzerland
2
Sahibzada Farhan let off with a warning for his gun-shot celebration: Tournament sources.

Sahibzada Farhan let off with a warning for his gun-shot celebration: Tourna...

 Global
3
Manipur's Market Awakening: A GST Drive to Curb Illegal Fuel Practices

Manipur's Market Awakening: A GST Drive to Curb Illegal Fuel Practices

 India
4
Tariffs and Inflation Data Stir Global Markets

Tariffs and Inflation Data Stir Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025