Resumption of Iraq-Turkey Oil Pipeline Exports

The Iraqi oil minister, Hayan Abdel-Ghani, has revealed that oil exports through Turkey's Ceyhan pipeline are set to resume. The expected output is between 180,000 and 190,000 barrels per day, according to Kurdistan's broadcaster Rudaw.

This development comes as oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region are due to recommence on Saturday, after being halted for more than two years. The news marks a significant step forward in the energy partnership between Iraq and Turkey.

The restart of the pipeline operations is seen as a crucial move to boost the region's energy output and strengthen economic ties with Turkey. Observers will be closely monitoring the impact this resumption will have on the regional economy.

