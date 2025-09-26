Left Menu

Resumption of Iraq-Turkey Oil Pipeline Exports

Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani announced the resumption of oil exports via Turkey's Ceyhan pipeline, with expectations of 180,000–190,000 barrels per day. After more than two years of interruption, oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region to Turkey are set to begin again on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:12 IST
Resumption of Iraq-Turkey Oil Pipeline Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Iraqi oil minister, Hayan Abdel-Ghani, has revealed that oil exports through Turkey's Ceyhan pipeline are set to resume. The expected output is between 180,000 and 190,000 barrels per day, according to Kurdistan's broadcaster Rudaw.

This development comes as oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region are due to recommence on Saturday, after being halted for more than two years. The news marks a significant step forward in the energy partnership between Iraq and Turkey.

The restart of the pipeline operations is seen as a crucial move to boost the region's energy output and strengthen economic ties with Turkey. Observers will be closely monitoring the impact this resumption will have on the regional economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

