Left Menu

Belarus Proposes Second Nuclear Power Plant

Belarus plans to construct a second nuclear power plant to supply energy to Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine. The proposal was discussed between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting Belarus' strategic alliance with Russia amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:04 IST
Belarus Proposes Second Nuclear Power Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Belarus is advancing its nuclear ambitions with a proposal to build a second power plant. The announcement, made by President Alexander Lukashenko during a Kremlin meeting, intends to bolster energy supplies to Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

The proposal reveals continued cooperation between Belarus and Russia, emphasized by Lukashenko's remarks on the plant's potential use in Ukraine's contested regions. The plan seeks to provide energy to areas like Kherson and Donetsk, illustrating Belarus' significant role in regional geopolitics.

While the existing Astravets Nuclear Power Plant was financed with a $10 billion Russian loan, President Vladimir Putin did not confirm similar support for the new project. Lukashenko's prolonged leadership and unwavering support for Moscow remain pivotal in the current power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Red Roses Set for Showdown in Women's Rugby World Cup Final

England's Red Roses Set for Showdown in Women's Rugby World Cup Final

 Global
2
Waaree Energies Faces US Investigation: Shares Plummet

Waaree Energies Faces US Investigation: Shares Plummet

 India
3
Environmental Activist's Arrest Spurs Political Controversy in Ladakh

Environmental Activist's Arrest Spurs Political Controversy in Ladakh

 India
4
Language Protests Ignite Tensions in Karnataka: KRV vs. Hindi Diwas

Language Protests Ignite Tensions in Karnataka: KRV vs. Hindi Diwas

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025