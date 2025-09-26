Belarus is advancing its nuclear ambitions with a proposal to build a second power plant. The announcement, made by President Alexander Lukashenko during a Kremlin meeting, intends to bolster energy supplies to Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

The proposal reveals continued cooperation between Belarus and Russia, emphasized by Lukashenko's remarks on the plant's potential use in Ukraine's contested regions. The plan seeks to provide energy to areas like Kherson and Donetsk, illustrating Belarus' significant role in regional geopolitics.

While the existing Astravets Nuclear Power Plant was financed with a $10 billion Russian loan, President Vladimir Putin did not confirm similar support for the new project. Lukashenko's prolonged leadership and unwavering support for Moscow remain pivotal in the current power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)