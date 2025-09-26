Controversy Erupts Over Kailash Vijayvargiya's Remarks on Gandhi Siblings' Bond

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya sought to clarify remarks made concerning the bond between Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Speaking on Friday, Vijayvargiya emphasized that he was not questioning the sanctity of relationships but was merely highlighting cultural differences between Indian and foreign norms.

Vijayvargiya had referenced the Gandhi siblings during a public address in Shajapur, questioning openly whether public displays of affection, such as a brother kissing a sister, align with Indian cultural values, labeling such acts as foreign in nature. His comments sparked a strong backlash from the Congress party.

Congress accused Vijayvargiya of exposing a narrow mindset and undermining sacred familial bonds. The party's chief, Jitu Patwari, criticized Vijayvargiya's aspirations and mental stability while calling on supporters to condemn these statements. Anger among Congress leaders led to protests in Indore, where an effigy of Vijayvargiya was burned in response to his contentious remarks.