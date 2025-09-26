Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Villages Lead Transformation Towards Development

Villages in Uttar Pradesh are emerging as models of development, embracing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's initiatives. From women empowerment through self-help groups to modern facilities and economic growth, Gram Pradhans are driving change and realizing the vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Villages in Uttar Pradesh are witnessing transformational changes as they adapt to developmental initiatives led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During a virtual interaction as part of the Viksit UP@2047 dialogue series, Gram Pradhans shared progress stories, illustrating dreams that have turned into reality over the past eight years.

Seema Nirmal from Kaushambi district highlighted the significant impact of self-help groups on women's lives, emphasizing economic empowerment through BC Sakhis actively working in villages. Similarly, Pravesh from Bareilly district described Bharataul village's recognition as a model for self-reliance and economic independence, with the first model ration shop setting an example.

In the Gonda block of Aligarh district, Gajendra Singh showcased historical and modern advancements in his village, including memorials for freedom fighters and the construction of a Gram Sachivalaya and smart classrooms. Other Gram Pradhans across various districts shared their achievements, from waste management to educational enhancements, contributing to Uttar Pradesh's development narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

