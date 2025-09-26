Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritage

The International Trade Show in Uttar Pradesh is not just about presenting trade opportunities but also about cultural and environmental education. According to a press release, the event aims to raise global awareness about water conservation while highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage.

Central to this initiative is the Jal Jeevan Mission's Swachh Sujal Village exhibition located in Hall No. 7. The exhibit illustrates Bundelkhand's transformative journey, highlighting solutions to past obstacles and offering vital lessons in water conservation. In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, visitors discover the critical importance of water preservation, with schoolchildren taking pledges to conserve water.

Featuring interactive selfie points and engaging games, the exhibition appeals to young audiences, drawing crowds eager to experience the Bundelkhand-themed displays. Authentic performances of traditional Bundelkhandi songs add a cultural layer to the Swachh Sujal Village experience, bringing the region's heritage and the Jal Jeevan Mission's impact into focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)