Federal Response to Dallas ICE Shooting
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the deployment of Justice Department agents to federal immigration facilities after a fatal shooting at an ICE field office in Dallas, Texas. Bondi urged Joint Terrorism Task Forces to investigate domestic terrorism acts targeting federal agents.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced the strategic deployment of Justice Department agents across federal immigration facilities nationwide.
This move comes on the heels of a tragic incident at a Dallas, Texas, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office where a shooting resulted in the death of a detainee.
In an official statement on social media platform X, Bondi directed the Joint Terrorism Task Forces to disrupt and thoroughly investigate all persons and organizations involved in domestic terrorism and violent acts against federal agents.
