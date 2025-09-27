Federal Response to Dallas ICE Shooting

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced the strategic deployment of Justice Department agents across federal immigration facilities nationwide.

This move comes on the heels of a tragic incident at a Dallas, Texas, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office where a shooting resulted in the death of a detainee.

In an official statement on social media platform X, Bondi directed the Joint Terrorism Task Forces to disrupt and thoroughly investigate all persons and organizations involved in domestic terrorism and violent acts against federal agents.