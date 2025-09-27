Crude Oil Pipeline Reopens Between Kurdistan and Turkey

Crude oil began flowing once again through a critical pipeline connecting the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq to Turkey. This marks the first time in two and a half years, following an interim agreement that ended the prolonged standoff, according to Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw.

The landmark deal was reached between Iraq's federal government, the Kurdistan regional government, and foreign oil producers operating within the region, as stated by Iraq's oil minister on Friday. This agreement should see between 180,000 and 190,000 barrels of oil transported daily to Turkey's port city of Ceyhan.

This development represents a significant shift in regional oil operations, potentially easing tensions and fostering new economic ties between Iraq and Turkey.