Delhi Police Foils Major Fire Hazard: 3,580 kg of Illegal Firecrackers Seized

Delhi Police seized 3,580 kg of illegal firecrackers from a Rajouri Garden home, arresting a family involved in the illicit trade. The crackdown prevents a potential fire disaster and aligns with Supreme Court directives against firecrackers, especially vital during the festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:37 IST
Darade Sharad Bhaskar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the Delhi Police have confiscated 3,580 kg of illicit firecrackers stored at a residence in Rajouri Garden, West Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Delhi, Darade Sharad Bhaskar, announced the arrests of three family members allegedly involved in the illegal procurement, packing, and sale of the firecrackers.

With the festive season approaching, the police crackdown was aimed at enforcing the Supreme Court's ban on firecrackers and averting a possible large-scale fire in the densely populated area, showcasing strict law enforcement in action.

