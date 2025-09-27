Left Menu

BRS Declares War with 'Congress Debt Card' Campaign in Telangana

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has launched the 'Congress Debt Card' campaign targeting unfulfilled promises by the ruling Congress in Telangana. The initiative accuses Congress of betraying public trust and highlights unmet pledges like farm loans and unemployment allowances. BRS aims to intensify efforts before upcoming elections.

BRS launches 'Congress Debt Card' movement to expose unfulfilled promises in Telangana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has initiated an intensive statewide campaign known as the "Congress Debt Card," designed to expose the unmet promises by the current Congress government in Telangana. Launched from Telangana Bhavan on Friday, the campaign serves as a direct rebuttal to Congress' "Guarantee Card" promoted in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Inaugurated by BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) with senior party leaders and former ministers in attendance, the campaign addresses the alleged deception of promises by Congress, which remain unfulfilled after two years in power. KTR emphasized that the 'Debt Card' symbolizes the debt owed to citizens and the cost of betrayal.

KTR criticized Congress' "Guarantee Card" as deceptive, announcing plans to have BRS workers distribute the 'Debt Card' across Telangana, highlighting Congress' backlog of promises. Printed in multiple languages, the card aims to reach all communities. The campaign cites numerous unmet pledges, including farm loans and pensions, urging citizens not to overlook these failures as BRS takes the issue to the upcoming elections.

