Maharashtra Government Rallies for Farmers Amidst Devastating Floods

In a concerted effort to alleviate the plight of flood-stricken farmers in Maharashtra, the state government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is disbursing funds to ensure timely relief ahead of Diwali. Heavy rains since late September have devastated regions, causing significant crop damage.

Government officials, including Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, are actively engaging with central authorities such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to secure aid through the National Disaster Relief Fund. The government is committed to providing funds for various recovery efforts, including crop, housing, and livestock rehabilitation.

While opposition leaders criticize the relief measures as insufficient, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde urged critics to witness firsthand the challenges faced by the affected communities, emphasizing the administration's dedication to the farmers during this crisis.