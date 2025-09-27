Heritage Walk and Cleanliness Drive Mark World Tourism Day 2025 in India
World Tourism Day 2025 celebrated with heritage walks and cleanliness drives in India. Events aimed to revive traditional paths, promote sustainable tourism, and boost local economies. Highlighted were collaborative efforts for clean environments and India's commitment to 'Viksit Bharat 2047' through tourism-led sustainable transformation.
On World Tourism Day, a heritage walk was organized in Katra to promote the traditional path to the famed Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The event, inaugurated by SDM Katra Piyush Dhotra, attracted officials, residents, and devotees, spotlighting the path's spiritual and cultural significance.
The initiative was seen as a potential catalyst for sustainable tourism, with participants emphasizing its historical relevance. Local traders and residents welcomed the move, anticipating increased economic activity. Reflecting global celebrations, India marked the day with various activities to promote tourism.
In Mumbai, a cleanliness drive at Dadar Beach involved the Ministry of Tourism and community members pledging to uphold environmental cleanliness. This underscores the collaborative effort needed for a cleaner environment as India eyes transforming tourism into an engine of sustainable growth, aligning with 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
