Left Menu

Heritage Walk and Cleanliness Drive Mark World Tourism Day 2025 in India

World Tourism Day 2025 celebrated with heritage walks and cleanliness drives in India. Events aimed to revive traditional paths, promote sustainable tourism, and boost local economies. Highlighted were collaborative efforts for clean environments and India's commitment to 'Viksit Bharat 2047' through tourism-led sustainable transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:16 IST
Heritage Walk and Cleanliness Drive Mark World Tourism Day 2025 in India
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Katra Piyush Dhotra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On World Tourism Day, a heritage walk was organized in Katra to promote the traditional path to the famed Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The event, inaugurated by SDM Katra Piyush Dhotra, attracted officials, residents, and devotees, spotlighting the path's spiritual and cultural significance.

The initiative was seen as a potential catalyst for sustainable tourism, with participants emphasizing its historical relevance. Local traders and residents welcomed the move, anticipating increased economic activity. Reflecting global celebrations, India marked the day with various activities to promote tourism.

In Mumbai, a cleanliness drive at Dadar Beach involved the Ministry of Tourism and community members pledging to uphold environmental cleanliness. This underscores the collaborative effort needed for a cleaner environment as India eyes transforming tourism into an engine of sustainable growth, aligning with 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran Urges Regional Unity Against Israel's Strategies

Iran Urges Regional Unity Against Israel's Strategies

 Lebanon
2
Unprecedented Judicial Recusal in Sanjiv Chaturvedi's Cases Raises Eyebrows

Unprecedented Judicial Recusal in Sanjiv Chaturvedi's Cases Raises Eyebrows

 India
3
Extradition Victory: Punjab's Long Arm of Law Catches Terrorist Pindi

Extradition Victory: Punjab's Long Arm of Law Catches Terrorist Pindi

 India
4
Green Initiative: Income Tax Department Boosts Cleanliness at Rayladevi Lake

Green Initiative: Income Tax Department Boosts Cleanliness at Rayladevi Lake

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025