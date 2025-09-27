Tamil Nadu's Agricultural Ascent: A Beacon of Innovation and Growth
Tamil Nadu has excelled in agriculture due to the state government's initiatives, such as timely water discharge from Mettur reservoir and proactive farmer support schemes. The Agri-Business Festival 2025 showcases advancements in the sector, promoting partnerships and market linkages for farmers and entrepreneurs.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu has demonstrated remarkable growth in agriculture, fueled by state initiatives, according to Chief Minister M K Stalin. The state's progress is attributed to measures like timely water release from Mettur reservoir and enhanced government support to farmers, which has increased paddy cultivation significantly.
The CM highlighted the success of various schemes, including 'Uzhavarai Thedi Velanmai - Uzhavar Nalaththurai', which offers immediate technical advice to farmers. Recent achievements include a significant increase in food grain production and the recovery of barren land for farming.
The two-day Agri-Business Festival 2025 in Chennai showcases innovations and opportunities in agriculture. This platform encourages collaboration among farmers, entrepreneurs, investors, and researchers, aiming to elevate farmers to entrepreneurs and exporters.
