Sameer Wankhede Breaks Silence: Defamation Case Against Netflix and Red Chillies

In a recent development, Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), chose to remain silent on questions related to the 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' series during a drug awareness event in Mumbai.

Speaking at the camp, Wankhede emphasized the critical need for public awareness and community involvement to combat rising drug consumption, particularly in Northern and Eastern Mumbai. He shared his satisfaction with the interaction at the event, aimed at educating parents and community leaders about legal provisions concerning drug issues.

Meanwhile, Wankhede has filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, citing harmful portrayals in the series. The court, grappling with jurisdictional questions, heard arguments highlighting the series' intent to harm Wankhede's reputation, especially in light of ongoing legal proceedings involving him.

(With inputs from agencies.)