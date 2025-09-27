Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Strike: Chuvashia Oil Fire

Ukrainian long-range drones attacked an oil pumping station in Russia's Chuvashia region, causing a fire and halting operations. The Ukrainian security service, SBU, claims this strike is part of ongoing sanctions against Russia's profitable oil sector, which allegedly funds its war efforts against Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:02 IST
In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian long-range drones targeted an oil pumping station in Russia's Chuvashia region, resulting in a fire that disrupted operations. The strike underscores Ukraine's proactive measures against Russian infrastructure.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed the attack, highlighting its strategy to cripple Russia's oil sector. The SBU asserts that excess profits from this sector are fueling Russia's military operations against Ukraine, drawing international attention to the conflict's economic dimensions.

This incident marks another development in the geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia, reflecting the broader dynamics at play in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

