Tragic Leap: Girlfriend Argument Leads to Fatal Fall

A tragic incident unfolded in Thane, Maharashtra, as a 22-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained from a fall off the 11th floor of a residential building after an argument with his girlfriend. The event, captured on a mobile phone, shocked the community.

Rishikesh Parab, a resident of Dombivali, engaged in a heated phone exchange with his girlfriend earlier in the morning. In a moment of distress, he reportedly threw his phone inside his sixth-floor apartment and ascended to the building's terrace, leaping to his death around midday.

Inspector Ram Chopde confirmed that an accidental death report has been initiated, suspecting the altercation as a trigger. As investigations continue, law enforcement has urged the public to respect the family's privacy by not disseminating the video capturing Parab's fall.