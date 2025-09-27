Left Menu

Tragic Leap: Girlfriend Argument Leads to Fatal Fall

A 22-year-old man died after jumping from the 11th floor following a fight with his girlfriend in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident was recorded on a mobile phone. The police have launched an investigation and appealed to the public to refrain from sharing the video of the incident.

Updated: 27-09-2025 19:27 IST
Tragic Leap: Girlfriend Argument Leads to Fatal Fall
A tragic incident unfolded in Thane, Maharashtra, as a 22-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained from a fall off the 11th floor of a residential building after an argument with his girlfriend. The event, captured on a mobile phone, shocked the community.

Rishikesh Parab, a resident of Dombivali, engaged in a heated phone exchange with his girlfriend earlier in the morning. In a moment of distress, he reportedly threw his phone inside his sixth-floor apartment and ascended to the building's terrace, leaping to his death around midday.

Inspector Ram Chopde confirmed that an accidental death report has been initiated, suspecting the altercation as a trigger. As investigations continue, law enforcement has urged the public to respect the family's privacy by not disseminating the video capturing Parab's fall.

