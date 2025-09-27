Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath's Stern Warning Against Faith-Based Vandalism

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a strong warning to protestors involved in vandalism in Bareilly, emphasizing the importance of faith as a personal conscience. Tensions rose in Bareilly after a stone-pelting incident post-Friday prayers, prompting a robust police response to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:55 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath's Stern Warning Against Faith-Based Vandalism
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of stone-pelting incidents in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a firm warning to protestors. He stated that those who engage in vandalism under the guise of faith and disrupt public peace would face strict consequences.

Speaking at an event in Shravasti, CM Adityanath highlighted the propensity for unrest during Hindu festivals due to certain individuals. He emphasized that faith should remain a private matter and not a cause for public disruption or attacks on pedestrians and police personnel.

The situation escalated after a group hurled stones during protests following Friday prayers. In response, a significant police presence was deployed around key locations to prevent further chaos, ensuring public safety amid growing tensions.

TRENDING

1
Youth Congress Torches Streets in Protest: 'Stop Vote Chori'

Youth Congress Torches Streets in Protest: 'Stop Vote Chori'

 India
2
CBI Nabs PESO Official for Alleged Bribery

CBI Nabs PESO Official for Alleged Bribery

 India
3
International Paralympic Committee lifts the partial suspensions of Russia and Belarus

International Paralympic Committee lifts the partial suspensions of Russia a...

 South Korea
4
Regional Powers Unite Against Military Bases in Afghanistan

Regional Powers Unite Against Military Bases in Afghanistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025