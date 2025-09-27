CM Yogi Adityanath's Stern Warning Against Faith-Based Vandalism

In the wake of stone-pelting incidents in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a firm warning to protestors. He stated that those who engage in vandalism under the guise of faith and disrupt public peace would face strict consequences.

Speaking at an event in Shravasti, CM Adityanath highlighted the propensity for unrest during Hindu festivals due to certain individuals. He emphasized that faith should remain a private matter and not a cause for public disruption or attacks on pedestrians and police personnel.

The situation escalated after a group hurled stones during protests following Friday prayers. In response, a significant police presence was deployed around key locations to prevent further chaos, ensuring public safety amid growing tensions.