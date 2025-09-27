India Enters Elite League with Launch of Indigenous 4G Network

In a landmark development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's fully indigenous 4G stack and one lakh BSNL 4G towers from Jharsuguda, Odisha. The announcement signifies India's emergence as the fifth nation globally to develop its own 4G technology, a pivotal step towards self-reliance in the telecom sector.

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia praised the launch, calling it historic not just for BSNL but for the entire country. Scindia noted that under PM Modi's leadership, India has achieved what seemed impossible by independently developing its 4G network. He further stated that this initiative, valued at Rs. 50,000 crore, is part of the government's commitment to nation-building.

The initiative ensures connectivity for approximately two and a half crore users, including residents of remote villages across India, such as those in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and others. While lauding the achievement, Scindia expressed optimism that India would not only catch up but also lead the global 6G revolution. PM Modi emphasized that the expansion of 4G technology will benefit over two crore people and connect about thirty thousand previously unconnected villages with high-speed internet access.

(With inputs from agencies.)