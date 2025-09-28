Left Menu

Revamping LPG Services: Inter-Company Portability on the Horizon

Indian consumers may soon gain the ability to switch LPG suppliers without altering existing connections, offering enhanced choice and service quality similar to mobile number portability. The oil regulator, PNGRB, is currently seeking feedback on the proposed LPG Interoperability Framework. The initiative aims to address consumer grievances and optimize LPG distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 11:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Unhappy with limited options for your LPG supply? Relief may soon be at hand. In a move echoing the mobile number portability service, Indian cooking gas consumers will soon gain the freedom to change their LPG supplier while keeping their existing connection intact, enhancing choice and services.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has issued a call for stakeholder and consumer comments on the LPG Interoperability Framework. According to the notice, the lack of alternative options due to operational constraints of local distributors often results in consumer discomfort.

The proposed inter-company portability aims to break existing barriers, allowing LPG consumers the flexibility to switch suppliers across different oil companies. This initiative, designed to improve service continuity, has garnered support due to widespread grievances over delays and service interruptions. Feedback is welcomed until mid-October before the nationwide rollout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

