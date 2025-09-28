AIADMK Condemns Security Lapse in Karur Stampede Tragedy

In a scathing rebuke, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami has accused the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government of failing to provide adequate security for opposition events. This came after a horrific stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur claimed 39 lives and injured 95 others. The tragedy unfolded as TVK president and popular actor Vijay addressed the gathering.

Palaniswami, visiting the injured at Karur's Government Medical College and Hospital, dismissed claims of an electrical mishap causing the stampede, asserting instead that the lack of security was to blame. He criticized the apparent disparity in police deployment between DMK and opposition rallies, suggesting political bias compromised public safety.

The former Chief Minister expressed profound sorrow over the loss of life and called for greater accountability from political leaders in ensuring public safety at events. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced significant financial aid for victims' families. Criticism also emerged from BJP leader K Annamalai, who urged the government to prioritize treatment for the injured.