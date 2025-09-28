Left Menu

BJP Seeks Majority in Bihar as Election Battle Heats Up

Pradeep Gupta of Axis My India discusses BJP's strategic positioning as an alternative to RJD and JD(U) in Bihar. Despite alliance politics, BJP aims for a solo majority in the upcoming elections, with Prime Minister Modi at the forefront amidst caste dynamics and opposition challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:19 IST
Axis My India CMD Pradeep Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pradeep Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Axis My India, shed light on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) stance as a formidable alternative in Bihar's political arena. Speaking ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Gupta emphasized the BJP's ambition to secure a majority single-handedly, despite being in alliance with JD(U).

During an interview with ANI, Gupta conveyed that supporters of the BJP-NDA coalition desire the party to come to power independently. He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the pivotal figure leading BJP's campaign for an independent victory, referencing the party's success in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections despite not having a prominent chief ministerial candidate.

Gupta commented on the competitive edge the BJP holds over the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), especially under the shadow of 'jungle raj' allegations. Additionally, he noted the enduring strength of RJD's Muslim-Yadav equation as a basis for its opposition stance in Bihar. The forthcoming elections will see the NDA contest against the RJD-Congress alliance, with polling dates yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India.

