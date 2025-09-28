Left Menu

Theft Strikes Olympic Boxing Champion Mary Kom's Residence

Haryana police investigate a theft at Olympic boxer Mary Kom's Faridabad residence. Crime branch teams are reviewing CCTV footage after the burglary was reported. Mary Kom, currently away from home, acknowledged the incident, which occurred on September 24, with the thieves allegedly taking a TV and other valuables.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:23 IST
Visuals from outside the residence of Indian boxer and Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom in Faridabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Haryana Police confirmed that a crime branch unit had been dispatched to the home of Indian boxing icon Mary Kom. The team is actively pursuing evidence and has commenced the analysis of CCTV recordings to piece together the narrative regarding the reported burglary at the residence.

Surajkund Police Station SHO Prahlad Singh informed journalists that the house was unoccupied during the theft, as the residents were away. Singh stated, "We are accumulating evidence and scrutinizing CCTV footage. This matter is currently under detailed examination by multiple crime branch teams." The law enforcement officer assured that ongoing investigative efforts would yield further insights.

The incident was initially reported to have transpired on September 24 at the Faridabad residence of Mary Kom, India's celebrated boxer and Olympic bronze medalist. Mary Kom, addressing the situation with ANI, highlighted that CCTV footage had captured the perpetrators removing a television set and other items. Despite being away, she has been informed by neighbors regarding the incident and has formally reported it to the police.

Mary Kom stands as a pioneer in women's boxing, having secured six world titles, a feat unmatched in the discipline. Her illustrious career includes clinching gold at the 2014 Asian Games—a first for an Indian female boxer—and dominating the 2018 World Championships in Delhi. After a brief hiatus post-2012 Olympics for family reasons, she returned to the ring, further expanding her medal tally and legacy.

