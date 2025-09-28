Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticized Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for anti-India remarks at the UNGA, claiming support only from Trump. Chhattisgarh CM Sai accused Sharif of lying. Sharif alleged Pakistan downed Indian jets and accused India of exploiting terror attacks for political gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:23 IST
Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tensions between India and Pakistan escalated as Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh condemned remarks made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Ghosh alleged that Sharif spreads unfounded claims against India, and noted that only former US President Donald Trump supported Pakistan as a means to pressure India.

Adding to the criticism, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai labeled Sharif an 'expert' in deceit, citing past untruths. This criticism came after Sharif's recurring claims that Pakistan's military had successfully downed Indian fighter jets. Sharif praised Pakistan's forces for their so-called stunning professionalism, asserting they repelled aggression by turning seven Indian jets into 'scrap and dust.'

The accusations deepened when Sharif accused India of seeking political leverage from the April Pahalgam terror incident, accusing India of targeting civilians unlawfully and dismissing Pakistan's offer for an independent inquiry. He argued Pakistan's response was justified as self-defense under the UN charter's Article 51.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

 Pakistan
2
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Operations

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Oper...

 India
3
Jaishankar Champions Global Workforce, Emerging Trade Models in Dynamic World

Jaishankar Champions Global Workforce, Emerging Trade Models in Dynamic Worl...

 United States
4
India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025