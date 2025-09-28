Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticized Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for anti-India remarks at the UNGA, claiming support only from Trump. Chhattisgarh CM Sai accused Sharif of lying. Sharif alleged Pakistan downed Indian jets and accused India of exploiting terror attacks for political gain.
The tensions between India and Pakistan escalated as Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh condemned remarks made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Ghosh alleged that Sharif spreads unfounded claims against India, and noted that only former US President Donald Trump supported Pakistan as a means to pressure India.
Adding to the criticism, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai labeled Sharif an 'expert' in deceit, citing past untruths. This criticism came after Sharif's recurring claims that Pakistan's military had successfully downed Indian fighter jets. Sharif praised Pakistan's forces for their so-called stunning professionalism, asserting they repelled aggression by turning seven Indian jets into 'scrap and dust.'
The accusations deepened when Sharif accused India of seeking political leverage from the April Pahalgam terror incident, accusing India of targeting civilians unlawfully and dismissing Pakistan's offer for an independent inquiry. He argued Pakistan's response was justified as self-defense under the UN charter's Article 51.
