PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 118th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, lauding him as a beacon of courage and inspiration for the nation's youth. During the 126th episode of his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, Modi emphasized Singh's letter to the British, demanding treatment as a prisoner of war. This act, he noted, embodied Singh's fearless nature and deep empathy for the sufferings of others.

Born on September 28, 1907, in British India's Punjab, Bhagat Singh emerged as a formidable figure in the early 20th-century independence movement. Initially involved with Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement, Singh later spearheaded the transition of the Hindustan Republican Association to the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association, marking a shift towards revolutionary Marxism. His popular slogan, 'Inquilab Zindabad,' continues to resonate among Indians today.

Singh's execution on March 23, 1931, in the Lahore conspiracy case, cemented his status as a martyr. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed this sentiment, stating that Singh's relentless critiques of hate and inequality extend a lasting legacy. Kharge's tribute on social media highlighted Singh's enduring patriotism rooted in equality and national unity. The post underscored that Singh's commitment to these ideals remains a profound source of inspiration.

