PM Modi Honors Valmiki: A Call to Ram Temple Visitors

In the latest edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Maharishi Valmiki for his monumental contribution to humanity with the epic Ramayana. Modi emphasized the Ramayana's embodiment of Lord Ram's principles, underscoring the significance of Valmiki in the Hindu spiritual narrative.

Highlighting the upcoming Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 7, PM Modi urged those visiting the Ram Lalla in Ayodhya to also pay respects to the temples of Maharishi Valmiki and Nishadraj. According to Modi, the Ramayana—crafted by Valmiki—illustrates the ideals of service, harmony, and compassion that Lord Rama extended to all.

Maharishi Valmiki is celebrated as the author of the oldest version of the Ramayana and holds the reverent title of Adi Kavi, the first poet of the Sanskrit language. His work continues to significantly influence Hindu literature and spirituality.