PM Modi Honors Valmiki: A Call to Ram Temple Visitors

Prime Minister Modi in his Mann ki Baat episode commemorated Maharishi Valmiki's legacy, urging visitors to Ayodhya's Ram Lalla temple to also visit dedicated temples of Maharishi Valmiki and Nishadraj. Valmiki's epic Ramayana emphasizes Lord Ram's virtues of service, harmony, and compassion, enriching Hindu literature and spirituality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the latest edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Maharishi Valmiki for his monumental contribution to humanity with the epic Ramayana. Modi emphasized the Ramayana's embodiment of Lord Ram's principles, underscoring the significance of Valmiki in the Hindu spiritual narrative.

Highlighting the upcoming Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 7, PM Modi urged those visiting the Ram Lalla in Ayodhya to also pay respects to the temples of Maharishi Valmiki and Nishadraj. According to Modi, the Ramayana—crafted by Valmiki—illustrates the ideals of service, harmony, and compassion that Lord Rama extended to all.

Maharishi Valmiki is celebrated as the author of the oldest version of the Ramayana and holds the reverent title of Adi Kavi, the first poet of the Sanskrit language. His work continues to significantly influence Hindu literature and spirituality.

