Stampede Tragedy in Karur: 39 Lives Lost Amid Political Rally

In the wake of a tragic stampede in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi has extended his condolences to the families of the 39 victims who perished during the catastrophic event, which occurred at a political rally on Saturday. Highlighting the gravity of the incident, Gopi took to Facebook, expressing deep sympathy and sorrow for the affected families, urging them to find resilience during this challenging period.

Minister Gopi also emphasized the need for a fair and impartial probe into the disaster. He stated that the priority must center on discovering the truth and delivering justice, rather than political maneuvering. He added, "Let's unite in supporting the injured and mourning the victims."

While attending to the situation in Karur, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran visited the Government Medical College and Hospital, checking on those injured in the devastating incident. The state BJP decided to suspend all scheduled activities for two days in respect of the deceased. Suganthy Rajakumari, State Director of Medical Education, confirmed the critical condition of two patients, with all postmortems expected to complete by midday. The government has made arrangements for accommodation and necessities for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)