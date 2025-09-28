Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage
Russia launched a significant drone and missile assault on Kyiv, causing multiple casualties and extensive damages. Ukraine's military reported shooting down most of the incoming threats. President Zelenskiy urged the international community for decisive action against Russia. Poland closed its airspace as precautionary measures.
Russia staged an aggressive attack on Kyiv, deploying hundreds of drones and missiles, leading to the deaths of at least four individuals and injuries to numerous others. This offensive represents one of the most sustained assaults on Ukraine's capital since the war escalated to a full scale.
Poland responded by closing its airspace near key cities and deploying jets as a preventative step. Reports from Ukraine's military indicate they successfully intercepted a majority of the 595 drones and 48 missiles launched, focusing primarily on defending Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed his call for the international community to take robust actions against Russia, particularly by severing its energy revenues. Meanwhile, President Zelenskiy and local authorities reported extensive damage, including injuries across various regions and destruction of homes, infrastructures, and a cardiology clinic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prison Officer Injured in Violent Inmate Attack at Mumbai Jail
Russia Escalates Conflict with Massive Drone and Missile Attack
Devastating Attack: Russia's Massive Bombardment of Kyiv
Kyiv Under Siege: Massive Drone and Missile Assault
Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Massive Attack Hits Ukrainian Capital